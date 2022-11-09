Two Bathurst gems named on list of best historic buildings in Central NSW

THE Central NSW Joint Organisation has named its list of best historic buildings in the region, and two Bathurst sites made the list.
Striking regional architecture in Central NSW is a big part of the tourism economy as historic buildings are transformed into unique places to stay, eat, shop and tour.
With so many historic gems dotted across the countryside, the CNSWJO has announced a list of some of the best buildings to visit from Bathurst and Oberon to Orange and Grenfell.
Bathurst's Abercrombie House and The Wool Store made the cut, being placed on the list alongside the Malachi-Gilmore Hall in Oberon, The Sonic in Orange, Iandra Castle in Grenfell, and the Platform Arts Hub in Blayney.
Built in the 1870s, Abercrombie House is not only home to the Morgan family, but also a living museum of the time period. The house offers high teas, tours and ghost tours.
The other Bathurst building garnering the attention of the CNSWJO, The Wool Store, only opened as luxury accommodation in September.
Originally built in 1875 as a wool store, it has been meticulously re-imagined to offer five New York loft style apartments, including the top floor penthouse, and an art studio.
Executive officer of the CNSWJO, Jenny Bennett, encouraged people to visit these unique destinations.
"We hope people can take the time to visit and appreciate the cultural importance of these buildings which are so beautifully preserved," she said.
Although not listed as the best, the CNSWJO also acknowledged some other impression transformations in the region.
In Bathurst, Tremain's Flour Mill has been restored into an edgy new arts and dining hub, while Bishops Court Estate has gone from being a private home to a luxury boutique hotel, and the award-winning Bathurst Rail Museum is now housed in the historic Railway Institute building.
There was also acknowledgement for Orange's 4.5-star Byng Street Boutique Hotel and the Union Bank, the Forbes Town Hall and Forbes Post Office, and the historic village of Carcoar.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.