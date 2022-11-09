Western Advocate

Two Bathurst gems named on list of best historic buildings in Central NSW

Updated November 9 2022 - 4:21pm, first published 4:00pm
The Wool Store in Bathurst now offers luxury accommodation. Picture supplied

THE Central NSW Joint Organisation has named its list of best historic buildings in the region, and two Bathurst sites made the list.

