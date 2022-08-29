There's a new hidden oasis in the centre of Bathurst and it will be available to the public from mid-September.
Hamish and Mez Keith have expanded their luxury accommodation business Wilga Station, adding a New York loft inspired option in the Bathurst CBD - The Wool Store.
After purchasing the premises around 12 months ago, the couple have poured their heart and soul into turning the old building into a comfortable, luxurious accommodation option for locals and visitors.
All construction work is now complete and the final touches are being put on the furnishings and décor.
"We put every cent and every hour we could into it," Mr Keith said.
"It's an add on to Wilga Station which is our luxury accommodation on the Mid Western Highway, so we bought this to make it our CBD offering."
The building has been used for different purposes over the years, and at one stage was a wool store.
With Wilga Station being a sheep farm, the connection made the premises the perfect addition to the Keith's accommodation business.
The Wool Store is a three-storey building with apartments on each level.
It features a studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and one and a half bedroom spaces, plus a four-bedroom penthouse.
Each apartment has a washing machine, dryer and underfloor heating, with the penthouse featuring a number of other luxuries including a kitchen, fireplace and billiard table.
The building also features a pop-up space perfect for galleries, photoshoots, yoga or meditation sessions.
Located down a laneway off Keppel Street behind The George Hotel, The Wool Store is centrally located while still being very private.
The couple expects this to be a big draw card once they officially open.
"Mid-week - being so close to the courthouse, shops, cafes and produce stores - we're thinking lawyers coming from Sydney might stay," Mr Keith said.
"[On weekends] we're imagining groups of women coming out to go to the vineyards, or families," Ms Keith said.
The Wool Store will officially launch in the coming weeks and the apartments will be available for bookings via the Wilga Station website.
While for those interested in a more scenic experience, Wilga Station's Farmers Hut and Shearers Hall are also available for bookings.
Mr Keith said they're really excited to share The Wool Store with Bathurst and hope guests love it as much as they do.
