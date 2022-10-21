CENTRAL West Wranglers has made three changes to its squad for Sunday's Plan B Regional Bash double-header.
After defeating local rivals Western Plains Outlaws by 41 runs in last Sunday's opening round clash in Dubbo, Wranglers will host Illawarra Flames and South Coast Crew at Morse Park 1 for the remainder of its pool matches on Sunday.
Ben Mitchell, Angus Parsons and Mitch Taylor have all dropped out of the squad from last Sunday's round game, being replaced by Cavaliers' Bailey Ferguson, Bathurst City's Matt Holmes and Rugby Union's Tanvir Singh.
The inclusion of Matt Holmes comes after he made his Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket (BOIDC) debut last Saturday with Bathurst City, having linked with Redbacks in the off-season following a move from Tamworth.
Holmes made 10 runs off 20 balls, while he took three wickets during his debut match for Bathurst City.
Singh, who has returned to the region with Rugby Union this season after a number of years in Sydney, featured in that BOIDC match against Holmes' Redbacks.
Coming in at 11, Singh whacked a quick 14 runs, but he didn't get a chance to impress with the ball.
Play will get underway between Central West and Illawarra at 9.30am at Morse Park 1, followed by a 1.30pm start in the match against South Coast at the same venue.
Local rivals Western Plains will also play at Bathurst on Sunday, playing South Coast at 9.30am at Morse Park 2, followed by a match against Illawarra at 1.30pm at the same venue.
Rain is a looming threat for the matches, with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting up to 15 millimetres of rain for Bathurst on Sunday, which follows a predicted maximum of 15 millimetres on the Saturday too.
