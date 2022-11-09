Western Advocate

Hospitality business owners in Bathurst continue to look for staff

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
November 10 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harvest Cafe's Yumi Garibay and Country Coffee employee Megan Dixon. Picture by Amy Rees

WHILE COVID lockdowns may be a thing of the past, business owners have been left asking, 'Where is everyone?'.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.