BATHURST fuel prices have gone up by more than 40 cents in the last four weeks, with a significant jump coming last week as the city dealt with a crippling gas outage.
The average price for unleaded sat at 211.5 cents per litre on Tuesday, while diesel was even more expensive at 236 cents per litre.
Less than two weeks ago, the Western Advocate reported the average for unleaded was sitting at 177 cents per litre, which at the time positioned Bathurst as the fifth cheapest in the state.
The forecast was for prices were to remain fairly stable.
That has not occurred, though, with a spokesperson for the NRMA highlighting just how much prices have increased.
"Over the last four weeks prices for regular unleaded in Bathurst have increased by more than 40 cents per litre. The biggest jump in prices was over the last week, where prices increased by 33.2 cents per litre Sunday to Sunday," they said.
"Diesel prices have risen by more than 25 cents per litre over the last four weeks.
"Average regular unleaded prices in Bathurst are now among the most expensive local government areas in NSW."
The best price for unleaded fuel in Bathurst on Tuesday - by a long shot - was at the United retailer, where the price was 195.9 cents per litre.
The next best was 211.7 cents per litre, which was on offer at Pearl Energy, both 7-Eleven retailers and the Kelso Ampol near Stockland Drive.
Prices have also risen in other Central West locations, including Orange, Dubbo, Forbes and Mudgee, since the Western Advocate's last fuel update on October 29.
The NRMA spokesperson said prices in regional areas have been very competitive in recent months, but have started to come in line with metropolitan prices.
The timing of the latest price increase could have been a coincidence and not related to the gas outage, they said, as prices have been rising in other areas.
At this time, people are encouraged to shop around for the best price to ensure they save money where possible.
"While prices are high motorists should jump on the My NRMA app to find the best price in the region to make sure they aren't paying more than they should for fuel," the NRMA spokesperson said.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
