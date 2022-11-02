Western Advocate
What's on

Bathurst International to bring cars to CBD in Circuit to City parade

Updated November 3 2022 - 10:03am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
As many as 40 cars set to compete in the Bathurst International will be brought to Russell Street for the Circuit to City event. Picture supplied

ORGANISERS of the Bathurst International promised to offer off-track entertainment for the community and will deliver with the Circuit to City special event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.