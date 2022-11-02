ORGANISERS of the Bathurst International promised to offer off-track entertainment for the community and will deliver with the Circuit to City special event.
As many as 40 of the race cars competing in the major motor sport event will visit the central business district on Thursday, November 10 from 4pm.
Cars from all of the seven racing classes will travel via police escort from the Mount Panorama circuit to Russell Street to showcase the global variations of race cars that will tackle the famous circuit from November 11 to 13.
This free event will also give motor sport fans the opportunity to meet some of the drivers at an autograph session.
There will also be live entertainment and food vans in the precinct, with the free event getting a financial boost from the NSW Government's Reconnecting Regional NSW - Community Events Program.
Once the cars return to Mount Panorama under another police escort, teams will undertake final preparations ahead of the first on track action that starts on Friday morning.
While bringing race cars to the Bathurst CBD is not a new concept, Bathurst International event director Ken Collier said it was the first time it would be happening at twilight.
"It's going to be fantastic to bring some of the best cars from the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International to visit the centre of town and mingle with the locals and race goers," he said.
"These types of events have been done before, but never in the afternoon for a twilight session.
"I feel that the atmosphere will be brilliant at that time of day, and it should mean that people can come down and see our cars, and then move into town to the restaurants and bars for their dinner.
"They'll be plenty of extra activities to do on Russell Street. Fans will be able to get up close with the cars, the stars and have an afternoon of fun and activities."
Mayor of Bathurst Robert Taylor said Bathurst Regional council was proud to partner with the event organiser, the Australian Racing Group (ARG), on the event.
"Along with the impressive display of cars there will be driver signings, food trucks and live music," he said.
"This event will bring people together and provide an economic boost to businesses in our city centre."
