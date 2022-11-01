Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Packed grids, international raiders, hometown heroes and the Goat for Bathurst International

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated November 1 2022 - 9:19pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The TCR Series, which includes Bathurst driver Brad Shiels, will stage three races at the Bathurst International. Picture by Daniel Kalisz Photographer

PACKED grids, international raiders, home town heroes and 'the Goat' - it's little wonder event director Ken Collier says there'll be "hardly a moment to breathe" at the inaugural Bathurst International.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.