WHILE missing out in a podium finish, Holy Family School's relay team enjoyed success at the state's athletic carnival last week, placing ninth overall.
Holy Family School Kelso had six students compete in the recent 2022 NSW CPSSA State Athletics Carnival held at the Homebush International Track and Field Stadium. This follows school, regional and diocesan pathway carnivals.
Levi Thurston, Riley Nairne, Oliver Hanrahan and Will Curtin participated in the Senior Boys 4 x 100m relay event at Homebush. The team was undefeated moving to the elite PSSA championships. The boys performed exceptionally well in their heat at Homebush, progressed to the semi final and then onto the final.
School principal Kevin Arrow said finishing ninth in the state was an exceptional result and "the school is very proud of the boys who gave it their best shot."
"It was not a podium finish but a top 10 finish in NSW across all school systems," he said.
In individual events, Holy Family also boasted three additional elite athletes at the PSSA State Carnival including Will Curtin (800m, 200m), Lian Ronquillo (100m), Lily Dawson (Long Jump).
Mr Arrow said the athletes enjoyed the Homebush experience.
"Our champion relay team put in a great effort to get to the final. Our individual athletes really had a solid effort competing amongst the very best in NSW. Our school is very proud of the athletes," he said.
