Holy Family School's relay team ranked ninth in the state

Updated October 27 2022 - 4:09am, first published 4:00am
Senior Boys 4x 100m relay team from left Oliver Hanrahan, Riley Nairne, Will Curtin and Levi Thurston.

WHILE missing out in a podium finish, Holy Family School's relay team enjoyed success at the state's athletic carnival last week, placing ninth overall.

