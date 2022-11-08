THE camping plan for the Bathurst International has changed, with one of the camping areas deemed unsuitable following the Bathurst 1000 in October.
Significant wet weather occurred in the region over the Bathurst 1000, which affected camping at Mount Panorama and the parking areas associated with the event.
The Bathurst International will be held at Mount Panorama from November 11 and, while repair work has been carried out, there are still concerns about camping.
Event director Ken Collier said the decision has been made to shift camping from the top of the mountain to a different location within the precinct.
"We've actually decided not to run the camping up at McPhillamy. After the 1000 it was just way too damaged to be honest, the grounds have have had to undergo substantial repair, which has been done, but we didn't want to add to that," he said.
"So we've restricted our camping to what we called The Paddock Campground in behind the pits.
"Everyone that had booked up at McPhillamy have transferred to the paddock and fully understood. So that was no problem."
A Bathurst Regional Council spokesperson confirmed that restoration works have occurred.
"After the Bathurst 1000, works were conducted to the camping sites and car park to restore the area to the previous condition," they said.
However, it is uncertain what will occur when it comes to parking at the event, as there has been further substantial rainfall since the Bathurst 1000.
There is a possibility of a small amount of rain on the first two days days of the Bathurst International, while Sunday could see up to 15 millimetres of rain fall.
The council spokesperson said it will be up to the event organisers to determine the operation of the car park.
"Ongoing rainfall may impact the operation of the car park during the Bathurst International, however that is outside of council's control," they said.
"Parking will remain at the bottom of the circuit and the camping sites will be in the Paddock area behind the pits, with this the only area requested by the event promotor as required for camping."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.