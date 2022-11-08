Western Advocate

No camping in McPhillamy Park for the Bathurst International

Rachel Chamberlain
Camping areas were sodden at the top of Mount Panorama during the Bathurst 1000. Picture by Phil Blatch

THE camping plan for the Bathurst International has changed, with one of the camping areas deemed unsuitable following the Bathurst 1000 in October.

