WHILE they didn't make the cut for the NSW PSSA girls cricket team, three City Colts juniors had the opportunity to meet two of their Australian idols.
Poppi Stephen, Milla Cole and Charlotte Shoemark, who are all 11-years-old, attended the trials at Sydney on Monday and Tuesday, spending the two days at the new NSW Cricket headquarters at the Sydney Olympic Park.
But while they didn't make the team, they were able to meet and get photos with Ellyse Perry and Alyssa Healey.
Matt Stephen, father of Poppi, said all three girls were "star struck" from the opportunity.
READ MORE:
"They were pretty star struck. The girls were unbelievable to give their time," he said.
"Our girls didn't know the girls were going to be there. They stayed a signed every bat and got a photo with every girl. It's was unreal."
Perry is considered one of the greatest female cricketers of all time, while Healey has played 94 ODIs for Australia.
Stephen said the new NSW Cricket headquarters were state of the art.
"It's absolutely state of the art," he said.
"Until you see it with your own eyes, you can't actually believe what's in front of them.
"The kids these days, if they chose to go down that path, they have everything at their feet."
He said all three Colts girls performed well at the trials.
"They all did really well," he said.
"We couldn't see too much about what was happening, because it was all indoors. There's 15 nets, so there were girls running everywhere.
"They split them up into lanes. They just had a name badge and a number and off they went. On the second day they did some fielding outside, because they field hasn't been officially opened for anyone used."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.