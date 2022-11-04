Western Advocate
City Colts youngsters Poppi Stephen, Milla Cole and Charlotte Shoemark get to meet their Australian idols

By Bradley Jurd
Updated November 4 2022 - 10:54pm, first published 12:00pm
Poppi Stephen, Milla Cole and Charlotte Shoemark met Ellyse Perry and Elissa Healey at a PSSA trial carnival earlier this week. Picture City Colts Facebook page.

WHILE they didn't make the cut for the NSW PSSA girls cricket team, three City Colts juniors had the opportunity to meet two of their Australian idols.

