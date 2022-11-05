Western Advocate
St Pat's Old Boys, Bathurst City will form part of the inaugural Western Zone club knockout

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated November 5 2022 - 1:41pm, first published 1:30pm
Current BODIC champions St Pat's Old Boys will join Lachlan champions the Cambridge Cats and Whitney Cup holders Dubbo CYMS in the new Western Zone club knockout competition.

THEY currently hold two premiership trophies, but St Pat's Old Boys captain Adam Ryan has declared his side his hungry to make it a hat-trick.

AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

