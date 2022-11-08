Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Panorama Platypi under 12s hold on to beat Goannas in a four-point thriller

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated November 8 2022 - 11:16am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Panorama Platypi's mighty Maleah Hall has been an inspiration in defence this season. Picture by Anya Whitelaw

IT'S not the size of the Platypi in the fight, but the size of the fight in the Platypi - it is something under 12s talent Maleah Hall proved on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.