MICHAEL Caruso will be busier than most drivers this weekend, but he still hoping for a podium at the Bathurst International.
Caruso will have commitments in the TCR Australia series, having won his last race at Sandown back in September, but he's ranked 11th in the overall standings.
He'll also drive an Audi GT3 in the fifth round of the GT World Challenge, the first time he'll race in the series this season.
"It's fair to say, I've got plenty on my plate. There's a lot going on but I wouldn't do it if I didn't love it," he said.
"I think we're a good chance in the TCR. You never know around here but we're really happy. We've just come off a win at Sandown.
"GT, this is my first run in the Audi this weekend. The car is very competitive and Mark [Cini, co-driver] knows his way away the track here as well. I think we're a good chance at a podium."
While the Bathurst International is being held for the very first time, Caruso said racing at Mount Panorama is always an amazing opportunity, regardless of the event.
"Any opportunity to come up to Bathurst is fantastic. You can tell that by the turnout we've got here from everyone," he said.
"We love coming here and obviously everyone in town loves having us. It's just an opportunity to drive some really nice race cars this weekend and enjoy the festivities."
He said he was pleased with the turnout from the town, with people coming down to the Track to City event on Thursday afternoon to meet drivers and get photos of their race cars.
"I think this just proves how much this means to the town, to come down Thursday after work and mix among the cars," he said.
"You normally don't get the opportunity to get to this close to some of these cars and chat to some of the drivers.
"I love hearing the stories from the people that have been here for so long and seen all types of motor racing coming through town."
Caruso is no stranger to Bathurst, having raced in the Great Race on 17 occasions, although the closest he's ever come to glory was back in 2009, when he came third alongside co-driver Lee Holdsworth.
In finished this year's Bathurst 1000 in 15th, while driving for Mark Winterbottom.
