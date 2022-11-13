HEAVY rain overnight has resulted in a number of road closures once again across the Bathurst region.
As of 7.30am on Monday, November 14 the following roads were closed:
Other roads that are affected or have reopened include:
The closure of Lagoon Road at Vale Creek is also expected this morning.
Flooding has also forced the closure of MacKillop College for Monday, with a statement released on the school's Facebook page.
"With the latest information available, the school will now be closed today," the statement read.
"With Vale Road being closed and other highly likely road closures on Russell Street and Lloyds Road, the school won't be accessible for most staff and students.
"Students should check their Google Classroom for work to complete today."
By 7.30am, Bathurst had incredibly received 86.4 millimetres of rain, with a vast majority of it falling between 11pm on Sunday night and 2am on Monday morning.
The heavy rainfall will officially bring the wettest 24-hour period in November according to Weatherzone records, breaking the previous record of 49.2 set on November 8, 2005.
There is expected to be some respite for Bathurst this week, with little chance of rain predicted by Weatherzone until the weekend.
There's possible showers forecast for Bathurst on both Saturday and Sunday, but rainfall is likely to bring up to only 5mm.
There's also a chance of a late shower of Wednesday, but rainfall is expected to be minimal too.
