FANS of motor sport were provided with yet another opportunity to fuel their fire of fascination for all things car racing, at the inaugural Bathurst International event.
The Bathurst International was finally able to take place from Friday, November 11, until Sunday, November 13, after facing cancellations due to COVID over the last two years.
The event has seen international icons and home town heroes compete in seven different race categories over the three-day period.
Paris Dorrell and Caspar Howard travelled to Bathurst from The Northern Beaches in Sydney in order to see the Sunday race events, which provides a sense of variety at the track, and something different than the type of racing that takes place at the Bathurst 1000.
"These cars are a lot more special to me," Mr Howard said.
"I love all the international cars, like the GT cars and the Porsche Carrera and the Mercedes GTR and things like that.
"I know that Bathurst is definitely the home of the Holden and Ford racing and V8's and stuff, but I just prefer the European side of it."
As well as the action of the international cars, Mr Howard said that the wet weather also ensured the event was encapsulated with an extra layer of excitement.
"If you can drive in wet conditions it just means that you're a really good driver," he said.
"I think they're doing alright, especially considering the speeds that they're doing.
"It definitely makes it a lot more exciting."
Though the wet weather ensures a more exciting event, it also adds an extra layer of complication regarding the weekend, considering the carnage of the car park.
"I think the parking is a bit muddy, but that's probably the only downside about the whole event," he said.
"Otherwise everyone is just here to have fun and to look at the GT cars and all of that."
For Mr Howard, his passion for Porsche's and magnetism for Mercedes' comes from knowing that these cars are accessible to everyday Australians.
"I've owned a few sports cars in my time ... and these are everyday cars that you can go out and buy," he said.
For Ms Dorrell, her reason for attending the event wasn't based around her enthusiasm for the sport, but the means of providing a foundation of friendship for her fiance.
"I'm just here for moral support," Ms Dorrell said.
