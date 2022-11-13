Western Advocate
The Bathurst International is providing fans with a different kind of racing experience

AM
By Alise McIntosh
Updated November 13 2022 - 3:08pm, first published 3:00pm
Caspar Howard and Paris Dorrell admiring the quality of the cars in the pits of the Bathurst International. Picture by Alise McIntosh

FANS of motor sport were provided with yet another opportunity to fuel their fire of fascination for all things car racing, at the inaugural Bathurst International event.

AM

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

