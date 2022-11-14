Western Advocate

Bathurst council winds down its involvement in response to gas outage

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated November 14 2022 - 11:52am, first published 11:30am
Mayor Robert Taylor at the Emergency Operations Centre. Picture by Rachel Chamberlain

ALTHOUGH all affected households in Bathurst have their gas back on, Bathurst Regional Council will continue to offer support as the outage continues elsewhere in the region.

