Western Advocate

Permanent gas fix sees experts looking at Macquarie River drill

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
November 11 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Assistant Commissioner Brett Greentree speaks to the media, while Superintendent Bob Noble looks on.

THE long term solution to the the region's gas outage lies in a horizontal directional drill, eight to 10 metres under the Macquarie River, according to the general manager of APA's infrastructure planning and approvals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jacinta Carroll

Editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.