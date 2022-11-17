Woman fined thousands of dollars after threatening to fight someone

Western Advocate
Danielle Hodges convicted in Bathurst Local Court for intimidation and damaging property

By Jay-Anna Mobbs
November 17 2022 - 6:00pm
A WOMAN has been fined thousands of dollars after she went to a woman's house and threatened to "kick her head in".

