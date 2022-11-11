Western Advocate
Court

Scott Spek convicted in Bathurst Local Court after sending victim 145 text messages

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
November 11 2022 - 4:00pm
Man told he behaved like a teenager after 'bombarding' person with dozens of texts

A MAN who 'bombarded' a person with 145 text messages in one day has been told his behaviour is akin to that of a teenager.

