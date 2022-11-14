THE Isabella Bridge that divides Burraga from Bathurst has been completely covered with debris due to the calamity of record breaking rainfall in the Central West overnight.
When Burraga resident Tara Booth attempted to travel to work this morning, she was greeted with a sight she has never seen before.
"I've never seen it like that, not in the last 20 years anyway," Ms Booth said.
The Isabella Bridge had been buried beneath the rubble of tree trunks and branches, severing the main road adjoining Bathurst and Burraga.
"We can drive around but it's a lot longer," Ms Booth said.
"To get to Bathurst now it would probably add anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour."
The bridge being buried not only meant that access to Bathurst was severed, it also meant that Ms Booth was unable to attend work, and that her children were unable to attend school.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
"It's a lot less pay ... it's also the main bus route so the kids haven't been able to go to school," she said.
"It's fun times here that's for sure."
Though Ms Booth was unsure as to the exact amount of rain that fell overnight, there was one thing she was certain about.
"We had a lot of downpour, I can assure you that," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.