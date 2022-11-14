BATHURST and surrounding suburbs have received record rainfall in the past 24 hours, which has resulted in mass road closures.
These road closures have left the village of Perthville predominantly isolated, and only accessible via Hen and Chicken Lane.
The rainfall has also resulted in flood water damaging several properties, residences and shop fronts in the area.
Perthville resident John Trollor said that this flooding is the worst he has ever seen it in the 18 years he has resided in the town.
"We personally had 73mm of rain overnight, and I dare say that other people have had more," he said.
"It's a huge amount of water ... flowing with such violence that it's really a little bit unbelievable."
This flow of water has resulted in an array of large items being forced into the bridge.
"The water is lapping at the bottom of the bridge," Mr Trollor said.
"Against the bridge there is a large shipping container that has floated down from somewhere that's hitting against the bridge, as well as multiple bails of hay, tree trunks and a whole host of debris which is banking up."
This was quite an unusual sight for Perthville residents.
"Half the village was standing on the levee bank this morning, not admiring the view, but just dismayed by what they see," Mr Trollor said.
"It really is just so disappointing to see that, especially after all the floods we have had this year.
"I understand that the shop and the Post Office and the store have had water through it."
Though the Perthville Post Office has experienced water damage, owner Christian Ilieff remained in good spirits.
"We got some water into the shop, but not as bad as it probably could have been," Mr Ilieff said.
"We did get a bit of water through the post office but from what I've been told ... I think people were just driving past a bit too fast and that sort of sent some of the waves through the shop."
Despite disappointment from the water damage, Mr Ilieff said that he was feeling lucky that the damage wasn't worse.
"We've pretty much got off lucky, we've got a few damaged items but nothing major so we're pretty lucky here," he said.
"We're open today and we know that any damaged stock will dry out."
Though Mr Ilieff said there was obvious damage to the town, and to some residences and his shop front, he said there was one thing that couldn't be damaged - the spirit of the Perthville community.
"The Perthville community is awesome, they'll get involved," he said.
"I've had half a dozen or a dozen phone calls already this morning to check how we are personally at the shop and if we need a hand, and numerous customers from around the corner have turned up and said the same thing.
"Everyone is just checking on everyone and there is plenty of people out here just helping out."
Mr Ilieff said he was hopeful that the water in the town would recede quickly, to allow people with opportunities to further assist each other.
"My advice for people is to just go check on your neighbour, go and see if someone needs a hand, and give a hand where you can," he said.
"Just go and check on the community and see what you can do out there, don't worry about it, as long as everyone stays safe, everything can be cleaned up and things can be replaced."
