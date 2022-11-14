Western Advocate

Residents of Perthville have been affected by record rainfall

By Alise McIntosh
Updated November 14 2022
A shipping container has washed up against the bridge in Perthville due to recent flooding. Picture supplied

BATHURST and surrounding suburbs have received record rainfall in the past 24 hours, which has resulted in mass road closures.

