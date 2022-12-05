Western Advocate
Bathurst businesses partner with Doin' It For Rural Aussie Kids to ensure flood-affected Central West children have a Merry Christmas

By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated December 5 2022 - 1:24pm, first published 12:57pm
Toyworld Bathurst store assistants, Tara Laranch and Katie Brennan with a bag of donations - and a bike to be gifted - for the Christmas initiative. Picture by Jay-Anna Mobbs

IT'S time traditionally reserved for celebration, but instead families across the Central West have been inundated with stress - and water - and are instead having to piece back their communities.

