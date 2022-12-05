IT'S time traditionally reserved for celebration, but instead families across the Central West have been inundated with stress - and water - and are instead having to piece back their communities.
But in a show of support, Bathurst businesses have partnered with Doin' It For Rural Aussie Kids - founded by Jason Owen - to ensure Central West children get a Christmas full of cheer.
Mr Owen, who aims to pass on 1,000 donations to 1,000 rural Aussie kids this festive season, said ensuring donations remain in the regions is at this initiative's core.
"Growing up in Albert and my family owning the local fuel service station and the pub, we saw first hand just how rural families, our friends, everyone was affected by hard times thrown on the land," Mr Owen said.
"This year obviously with everything that's been happening in the Central West, we've made the decision that all the presents dropped off at the local drop off locations in the Central West will remain in the Central West and go to the flood affected families."
While there is no ideal time for a disaster to strike, Mr Owen said it is particularly devastating for it to occur on the cusp of the Christmas holidays.
"It's just such a horrible time for it to happen, we don't want it to happen in general, but of course being so close to Christmas, farmers have lost their homes, businesses have lost their businesses - it's really, really bad," he said.
As a business renowned for its involvement in Bathurst's rural and agricultural industry, it was no surprise Bedwells Feed Barn signed on to be a part of the initiative.
"We see first hand how the farmers and rural communities can be impacted from floods, bushfires, droughts, financial hardships and we can understand how Christmas can be an overwhelming time financially," Catie Frisby, co-owner of Bedwells Feed Barn, said.
"Having children of our own, we see the joy on a child's face at Christmas and it's something all children should get to experience, so we didn't hesitate to jump on board."
For Toyworld Bathurst - who will be donating a number of items to the cause - acting as a drop off point was something effortless that would ensure more kids get a Merry Christmas.
"When we were approached, we thought it was a wonderful idea. We're very happy to be a part of it," Tara Laranch, Toyworld Bathurst store assistant, said.
"It doesn't take much effort, people can just drop them off here and we'll let them know so they can come collect them for distribution.
"It's a difficult year for a lot of people, but any bit helps."
As a Central West product himself, leasee of Bathurst Tennis Centre, Andrew Mitton, said keeping the donations in the area is "vital".
"My wife and I are born and bred in rural areas so we've seen what floods can do and what hardships people can go through, so we're more than happy to support anything that comes along to try and give back to the rural community," Mr Mitton said.
"For it to be a regional thing where regional donations stay in the region, it can't be a better initiative."
Donations can be dropped in to Bedwells Feed Barn, Toyworld Bathurst and Bathurst Tennis Centre (after 4pm) until December 10 when they will be collected and distributed to regional kids.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.
News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.