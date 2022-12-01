Man to return to court after pleading not guilty to allegedly raping a woman in Bathurst

A MAN who is alleged to have raped a woman in the Bathurst area earlier this year has pleaded not guilty to the charge.
Firat Uyan, 33, of George Street, Bathurst, is accused of having sexual intercourse with the victim without her consent between the hours of 8pm and 8.23pm on February 12 this year in Bathurst.
During mention of the case in Bathurst Local Court on November 22, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis questioned why there was no Apprehended Violence Order (AVO) in place between Uyan and the victim.
It was, however, later confirmed by Uyan's solicitor, Mr Oncu, that there had been a two-year AVO created in March this year - two months after the alleged rape - but Uyan's last name had been spelt differently on the order.
"I've got a question as to an AVO. It seems very strange given the nature of the charges," Magistrate Ellis said before the order was confirmed.
Uyan will return to Bathurst Local Court on February 8 next year when the case is expected to be led by the Director of Public Prosecutions.
"I require the person [Uyan] to be in court for serious charges," Magistrate Ellis said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.
News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.