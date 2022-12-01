Western Advocate
Firat Uyan appeared before Bathurst Local Court to entre a plea of 'not guilty' to rape

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated December 1 2022 - 4:33pm, first published 4:00pm
Man to return to court after pleading not guilty to allegedly raping a woman in Bathurst

A MAN who is alleged to have raped a woman in the Bathurst area earlier this year has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

