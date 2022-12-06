Western Advocate
Court

Kye Windschuttel pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court for string of driving offences

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated December 6 2022 - 12:25pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man reminded that his actions affect others after committing string of driving offences

"IT'S NOT just you who suffers from your behaviour, it affects other people."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.