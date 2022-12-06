Man reminded that his actions affect others after committing string of driving offences

"IT'S NOT just you who suffers from your behaviour, it affects other people."
That's what Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said to Kye Windschuttel of Brilliant Street in Bathurst after he pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on November 23 to using an unregistered car, never licensed person drive on road and mid-range PCA.
According to court documents, the 23-year-old came under the attention of police while driving a red Toyota Corolla south along Havannah Street in Bathurst about 11.15pm on July 29 this year when he was turning erratically.
Police said they followed the car and conducted checks on the registration, which showed it expired on July 24 this year.
The court heard police stopped the car and asked for Windschuttel's licence, when he admitted to not having one.
Windschuttel also said he knew the vehicle was unregistered and said he had been drinking.
"Yeah, I'm [expletive] aye," Windschuttel said.
Windschuttel was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station after he submitted a positive roadside reading for alcohol.
While in custody, he was subject to a second test which returned a reading of 0.109.
Windschuttel's Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor, Mr Naveed, told the court during sentencing his client, who had been drinking since the age of 14, had significantly cut down on his alcohol use since the incident.
"He went from 12 drinks a day down to six, partly because of the offence and also because he was too exhausted to continue with it," Mr Naveed said.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis convicted Windschuttel of the charges and fined him $800. He was also disqualified from driving for three months.
Once the suspension period is complete, Windschuttel must have an alcohol interlock device installed on his vehicle for 12 months.
