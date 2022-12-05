Western Advocate

Stewart Street Vet has already treated multiple pets for snake bites

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated December 6 2022 - 2:55pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stewart Street Veterinary Clinic partner Ewald Jooste with Buttons the cat. Picture by Amy Rees

WARMER days means snakes will play, and pet owners are reminded to act quickly if they suspect their dog, cat, or any other little friend has been bitten.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.