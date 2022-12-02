Western Advocate
Bathurst Bulldogs' Phil Newton returned as president, excited to see what 2023 brings for club

By Alexander Grant
Updated December 2 2022 - 2:33pm, first published 2:00pm
PHIL Newton will return as Bathurst Bulldogs president for the 2023, as he pursues even bigger and better moments for the club after its premiership-winning season.

