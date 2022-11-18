Western Advocate
Bathurst Bulldogs Old Boys win gold at 2022 Pan Pacific Masters Games on Gold Coast

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated November 18 2022 - 12:20pm, first published 12:00pm
BATHURST Bulldogs Old Boys' first ever trip to the Pan Pacific Masters Games proved to be a debut to savour as they blue and golds returned home with gold medals around their necks.

