Fire in a container at Bathurst Waste Management Centre

A NUMBER of fire trucks are on the scene of a blaze at the Bathurst Waste Management Centre on Wednesday morning.
Fire and Rescue NSW Media told the Western Advocate that a triple-0 call was received at 8.38am this morning to say there was a fire in an e-waste 30-foot container that had televisions, fridges and the like in it.
Two NSW Fire and Rescue trucks from Bathurst and one from Kelso attended to assist the Rural Fire Service, as the fire is in an RFS area.
NSW Fire and Rescue Media said the fire was well alight and large volumes of smoke were visible when its trucks attended.
When the Western Advocate was at the waste management centre at about 9.20am, there were a number of vehicles, including two garbage trucks, queued near the entrance to the centre and smoke was still visible inside.
The Western Advocate has been told that the RFS has taken command of the scene and NSW Fire and Rescue will continue to assist, including with pumping operations.
