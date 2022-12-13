Western Advocate

Fire in a container at Bathurst Waste Management Centre

Updated December 14 2022 - 9:59am, first published 9:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Smoke was visible at the Bathurst Waste Management Centre on Wednesday morning.

A NUMBER of fire trucks are on the scene of a blaze at the Bathurst Waste Management Centre on Wednesday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.