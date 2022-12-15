Western Advocate

HSC 2022: Scots All Saints College student scores one of Bathurst's highest ATARs

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated December 15 2022 - 9:49pm, first published 9:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scots All Saints College student Bella Taylor achieved an ATAR of 99.2. Picture by Rachel Chamberlain

BELLA Taylor is living proof that hard work and commitment pay off.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.