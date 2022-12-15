Western Advocate

Why the private hospital needs the Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre to go ahead

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated December 16 2022 - 7:28am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
General manager of the Bathurst Private Hospital, Geoff Oakley, says the proposed Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre needs to go ahead. Picture by Rachel Chamberlain

BATHURST stands to lose its private hospital and its medical staff if plans for a new medical facility in the central business district don't proceed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.