Western Advocate

A long wait for ground to be broken on Hereford Street upgrade

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
January 6 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Councillor Warren Aubin standing alongside a busy Hereford Street. Picture by Phil Blatch

WITH congestion continuing to plague the morning and afternoon commutes, it's no surprise that residents and councillors want to see progress made on the Hereford Street road widening project in 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.