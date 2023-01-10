GREYHOUNDS NSW have confirmed that Kennerson Park will not be reopening following the damage that the Bathurst track sustained in recent floods, but its closure could lead to a new chapter of racing in the city.
Kennerson Park's racing surface suffered extensive damage and outside fencing was destroyed after floodwaters from the neighbouring Macquarie River completely submerged the track in November.
Following the floods the NSW Greyhound Breeders, Owners and Trainers' Association (GBOTA) have been in discussions with Bathurst Regional Council about the possibility of acquiring a new piece of land in the city to construct a 'Centre of Excellence'.
GBOTA CEO Allan Hilzinger said it wasn't economically sound to undertake repairs at the current Bathurst venue.
"To get that track up and running at the same venue again means we'd have to bulldoze it, and to us that's not viable," he said.
"While it may have been a rare flooding event, if it happens again it wipes us back out. We had a similar situation with Lismore at well. Because of that, Kennerson Park will never race again."
However, Hillzinger believes the unfortunate demise of the track could prove to be a "blessing in disguise" for the sport in the region.
He said that Kennerson Park fell short under several categories in GBOTA's 'minimum standards' legislation, and that the track would have still required work to be undertaken at the track if the floods never happened.
Hilzinger said that the current situation means the board can work from scratch to create something bigger and better that can sustain the region for many years to come.
"We're discussing with Bathurst Regional Council about either a land swap or purchase of new land in the city to build what we're calling a Central West Centre of Excellence," he said.
"The plan is to build a two turn track - what would be one of the safest tracks in Australia - along with a veterinary clinic on site, which would act as the Central West hub for greyhound veterinary services. There would be training facilities, plus a restaurant and bar.
"We'll hopefully be out there again later this month to have a look around at different land that council are viewing as potential for us. The ideal thing for us would be a land swap or somewhere in Bathurst.
"If not, we've also opened up discussions with Orange Council. Bathurst, geographically, is great for us, but if the city doesn't have the right venue we're open to anywhere in the Central West along that corridor from Lithgow through to Orange."
Given the way early talks have progressed Hilzinger is confident that it won't be long before the region has a top level facility to use.
"I'd be surprised if we don't have a brand new track out in the somewhere within the next three years - give or take, given zoning and getting things approved.
"Given the support that the region has shown towards greyhound racing I wouldn't be surprised if it's the first [centre of its kind] in NSW."
Outside of where a new centre will be built, the other big question remains: What's to become of Kennerson Park?
Hilzinger said that will depend on what kind of agreement they come to with Bathurst Regional Council.
"We're open to discussion on it. The ideal situation would be a land swap with council. Economically it will be fantastic for the region because we're not just looking at the greyhound track, we're looking at a whole new centre of excellence," he said.
"If it's not a land swap then we'll look at selling the property. I think it'd make a great facility for a sporting club, especially a grass-based one."
As it stands, Bathurst's regular Monday meetings have moved to Dubbo and Gunnedah in order to give trainers in the region racing opportunities.
