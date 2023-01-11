HE'S already proved himself against some of Australia's best young league talents, now Ash Cosgrove is ready to unleash in the Western Under 21s competition.
The star back who has spent time as part of the Penrith Panthers' junior system will line up for St Pat's in the third edition of the 21s competition.
Cosgrove has previously enjoyed success as a Saints junior - he was part of a playing group which won six premierships.
He played as fullback as a Saints junior and was deployed at centre for Penrith, but whatever number he has on his back for Pat's in the 21s competition, he's a huge asset.
"We've got Ash Cosgrove back, I'm excited to see all of them play obviously, but if you're talking about talents he's one to watch," Saints under 21s coach Tyson Medlyn said.
"He messaged me to ask if he could play 21s and I though, for sure, just turn up.
"He's fit, like we started our pre-season last week. We ran the lake and he led us. I think his fitness is going to be the thing that makes him stand out."
Cosgrove isn't the only weapon that Medlyn will have at his disposal, with the Saints once again assembling a talented squad.
There are faces from the inaugural season when the Saints were crowned under 21s champions and there are those who played in last season's under 21s grand final against Dubbo CYMS.
Added to that mix are a number of the 2022 under 18s side who made the Western grand final and some fresh recruits.
"Joshy [Hanrahan] is back, this will be his third year in it and he was probably one of our best players in his first year. So he should have a big season," Medlyn said.
"We've got some of the 18s from last year and people know how strong they were, they made it all the way through to the grand final.
"So we've got good depth, we're putting in the ground work now and we'll see where it takes us."
Medlyn says the depth of talent he has to drawn on is thanks to a wider ethos at the Saints to promote young players.
In turn, he knows building on the past success of the Saints under 21s will also help the club.
"When you come from a big town and got a lot of kids to pick from it helps, with Woodbridge Cup and some of those smaller towns, they struggle to get a side," he said.
"It is easy for us, but the boys want to be part of it, parents want their kids to be part of it. That's what we're trying to build at Pat's, not just build strong seniors and first grade, but from under 12s, 14s, 16s, all the way through.
"They get looked at in every age group now, so it's about giving them something to look forward to. Every year they want to be like these under 21s guys or be like Zac Merritt, we want to give them something to look up to."
Medlyn has been the man at the Saints helm for the past two under 21s seasons and he was keen to extend that association in 2023.
So keen in fact he chased club officials for the position after watching last year's Peter McDonald Premiership grand final, rather than them having to ask him.
"I went and watched Forbes Magpies in the grand final, I used to play a bit for Forbes, and I knew a lot of the boys out there that were playing in the grand final and won it," Medlyn said.
"I didn't play last year because I had the little one, but after watching that I rang Goldie [Gary Goldsmith] straight away and asked if I could coach 21s.
"I just got itchy, I rang him, he didn't have to ring me."
While some of those who will line up for the under 21 Saints are currently in New Zealand or busy working with NRL clubs, there was still a good turn out to Tuesday's training session.
In Medlyn's mind, preparing now even though no start date for the for the pre-season competition has been set should put the Saints in good stead.
He anticipates the clubs that enter will again be split into two pools to help ease travel requirements, but whatever the draw brings Medlyn said his players will be ready.
"We'd thought we'd get in early. I always say that you are playing good at the end of the year if you turn up at the start, if you start early you give yourself half a chance to be up there with the good teams," he said.
"These boys are keen and they'll travel anywhere. That's what it's all about, getting these boys to play teams from different areas."
It is expected the competition will start in mid-February.
