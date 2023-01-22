Western Advocate
Home/Photos and Video

NSW government to fund stage two of Centennial Park upgrade

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated January 22 2023 - 5:07pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AROUND two months after work got under way on the first stage of a multimillion upgrade to Centennial Park, the NSW government has come to the table with additional funding.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.