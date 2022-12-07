Long-awaited work at Centennial Park commences

WORK to give Centennial Park a long overdue facelift is well underway.
Kingsline Pty Ltd was awarded the tender to complete $1 million in works in what will be stage one of the Centennial Park landscape upgrade.
The approximately $1 million spend includes minor earthworks and site levelling, the installation of a concrete path network, a formal avenue of trees along the cross path network, an irrigation system for those trees, the installation of new park lighting around the paths, and park seating within the central axis of the cross paths.
Bathurst Regional Council recreation manager Mark Kimbel said he expects the first stage to be completed by autumn of next year.
"It is anticipated that the contract works for stage one Centennial Park landscape upgrade will be completed by April 2023," he said.
According to council, residents will still be able to use the park, except for the areas that aren't fenced.
Mr Kimbel said it's taken council some time to source funding for the project to begin.
"It has taken time to source sufficient funding to enable stage one works to commence," he said.
"Council will continue to seek funding via grants or other avenues that become available to continue with the other stages of Council's adopted design for the upgrade of Centennial Park.
"The costs to undertake the entire upgrade works at Centennial Park is estimated at over $4.4 million."
Mr Kimbel said the park will provide a service for the community.
"The upgrade of Centennial Park will provide the necessary park infrastructure and services for the community, and most importantly maintain and enhance the tree canopy cover that already exists," he said.
The Friends of Centennial Park community group had been campaigning for an upgrade to the park since 2014 and now their campaign's goal is becoming a reality.
