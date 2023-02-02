WITH the state election less than three months away, the NSW Labor Party has named its candidate for the seat of Bathurst.
Cameron Shaw, a car detailer at a local smash repairs business who moved to Bathurst in 2015, will soon be hitting the campaign trail on behalf of the party.
He will have a tough task ahead of him, running against the electorate's long-time MP and current Deputy Premier Paul Toole.
"I love this community, but I believe we deserve better. Better services, better education and healthcare facilities, better roads," Mr Shaw said.
"We deserve a government who gets it, and the Nationals just don't get it.
"I know this election will be a tough fight, but I will be working every single day for every single vote I can get, and if given the opportunity, I will work tirelessly for the best interests of this community."
He was inspired to enter the race after the birth of his son, Ronin, with his partner Keira in August, 2022.
He has no previous political experience, but if you ask him, that might not be a bad thing.
"I feel like having no political experience, as such, is not necessarily a bad thing, because I feel like I have more of a real-world view on things than, say, some career politicians do," Mr Shaw said.
"I have lived from paycheck to paycheck, I have gone many nights living on noodles; I understand what it's like to live in a low-income situation. I am not the type of person to be a career politician who has always had money and talking down to people, telling people how they should live with no money.
"That's where I feel I can bring some lived experience into politics."
Mr Shaw said he is passionate about the issues affecting communities in the electorate.
He is particularly concerned about the crisis facing the NSW Healthcare system.
It was something he witnessed firsthand during his partner's pregnancy, seeing the pressure healthcare workers in regional areas were facing.
He is backing the Labor Party's election promises, which include implementing the rural health inquiry recommendations and introducing minimum and enforceable safe staffing levels to public hospitals.
Labor has said this will see 1200 nurses and midwives into the system, in addition to those promised in the 2022-23 state budget.
The party has also proposed to recruit 500 rural and regional paramedics in the first term, and boost mental health services for young people across the state.
The teacher shortage is also a priority for Mr Shaw, who wants to retain existing teachers and boost the number of people working in the profession.
He also wants to ensure people in the Bathurst electorate have adequate access to education, so they can live and study in their community without having to go elsewhere to learn new skills.
The NSW election is set to be held on March 25, 2023.
