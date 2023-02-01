Bathurst Base Hospital falls short of emergency department benchmarks

BATHURST Base Hospital has one of the worst rated emergency departments in the Central West, according to a latest report from the Australian Medical Association (AMA).
The AMA's 'Clear the Logjam' campaign released score cards and 'traffic light' ratings for all public hospitals across Australia.
Among the major issues experienced in Bathurst include a number of 'red light' ratings for emergency department response times, with the AMA saying shortfalls in funding is the major reason behind the problems.
"A lack of government funding is resulting in public hospitals that are in logjam - with ambulances ramping, emergency departments at capacity, and long waits for essential surgery," the report said.
"There are just not enough beds or staff to deal with the demand.
"This isn't just a COVID-19 problem. And it isn't new. The performance of our public hospitals has been declining for several years and after years of continued neglect, they are now at breaking point."
Compared to hospitals across the Central West, Bathurst managed just one green light - for resuscitation - the equal-lowest alongside Orange and Mudgee.
Bathurst also received three red lights - the equal-lowest again - for its emergency, urgent and semi-urgent responses.
Its emergency response time - which requires treatment within 10 minutes - resulted in less than 78 per cent of patients receiving care, resulting in a 'red light'.
The urgent response time - where patients need treatment within 30 minutes - resulted in another 'red light', with patients receiving care 76 per cent of the time.
When it came to semi-urgent - which needs treatment within one hour - Bathurst received another 'red light', with a response time of 84 per cent.
Bathurst received a 'yellow light' when it came to non-urgent - which requires treatment within two hours - while its resuscitation score was at 100 per cent.
Elective surgery scored reasonably well, with urgent (within 30 days) and semi-urgent (within 90 days) both receiving a 'green light' with a score of 100 per cent and 96 per cent respectively.
Non-urgent elective surgery - which requires treatment within 365 days - received a 'red light' and the worse score from any mark at the Bathurst, with 57 per cent.
The AMA said the results speak of the dire situation within NSW hospitals.
"Our hospitals no longer have capacity to surge and meet increased demand - which means exhausted hospital staff must work harder and patients have their care delayed, sometimes for many months," the campaign said.
"But their care can't wait any longer. Urgent action is needed now.
"Our health system needs to be funded for the future, to fix the current logjams, and keep Australians healthy and out of hospitals."
A Western NSW Local Health District spokesperson said patients in all hospitals across the district, including Bathurst Base Hospital, continue to receive high-quality and safe care amid sustained high demand for emergency department services.
"Our skilled and dedicated staff across the district work hard to provide the best care to the community and we are grateful for their exceptional efforts," they said.
The spokesperson said patients are seen in order of priority.
"As is always the case with emergency department presentations, patients are seen in order of clinical priority and not time of arrival. The most seriously unwell patients are treated first," they said.
"During busy periods those with less urgent conditions will wait longer as seriously unwell patients are prioritised. We thank the community for their patience, and apologise to those that have waited longer than usual in the ED."
