THE latest two accessible homes to be built at Glenray Village are not just an important addition for the not-for-profit organisation, but for the city itself.
That's according to Glenray general manager Kath Graham, who says the organisation continues to learn as it adds to the homes at the village, which sits on an elevated spot off Marsden Lane and has sweeping views of Bathurst.
"We're supporting the community as a whole," Ms Graham said of the new constructions.
A four-bedroom group home (called Casuarina), a one-bedroom unit (called Gungarra) and a 16-space car park make up the latest addition to the village.
Two residents have moved into Casuarina, one resident is yet to move in and there is one vacancy, according to Ms Graham, while a resident will be moving into Gungarra in March.
The homes provide interconnected access for those in wheelchairs, feature wider hallways and larger bedrooms than in standard homes and both come fully furnished (except for the bedrooms, which residents can furnish to their own needs and tastes).
The four-bedroom group home has two living areas.
"One of the key aspects of participants having choice and control is having two separate living areas," Glenray marketing manager Elisa Miller said.
"It means that, in the same way that we live in our houses and might not want to watch what the kids are watching, people can pick and choose which living area they're hanging out in [in the Glenray Village home]."
Casuarina has also been designed with hospital-style beds in mind and (like other group homes) has a carer's room.
"The carer's room can either be - depending on the clients and their needs - an active night, which means somebody's up all during the night, or a sleepover," Ms Graham said.
"This particular house [Casuarina] is a sleepover.
"They [the carer] have their desk, for all their paperwork, lockable cupboards for medications, their own TV and so forth."
Both Casuarina and Gungarra have been purpose built to National Construction Code accessible living standards, Ms Graham said.
She said Glenray had financed the new units itself.
"We are a not-for-profit," Ms Graham said. "But any not-for-profit still has to be profitable and any profit that we do make, which is minimal, all gets poured back in to things like this and homes and so forth for people with disabilities."
She said the organisation worked hard to create a village atmosphere at the site at Kelso, including through the recent addition of a basketball court (its ring can be lowered so it can be used by those in a wheelchair) and gym station and, as part of the construction of Casuarina and Gungarra, an oversized chess set.
"It's a real community environment. We've got really active and passionate staff members up here who are always looking at ways to include not just the people they support, but different houses," Ms Miller said.
IN OTHER NEWS AROUND BATHURST:
And the appeal of Glenray Village is shown, according to Ms Graham, in the fact there is a wait list for people to move to the site.
"We're constantly getting inquiries from people," she said.
Ms Graham said Hines Constructions had built every house at Glenray Village, including the latest two.
And the review from one of those living in Casuarina?
Leanne Fuller, who moved into the home just last month, said she was very happy.
"I love the house," she said.
A video of the Casuarina home is available at www.glenray.com.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.