THE United Kingdom may be thousands of kilometres away, but Bathurst will join others of the Commonwealth in participating in celebrations for the coronation of King Charles III - albeit from afar - with a royal show.
The first coronation of a royal in 70 years succeeding Queen Elizabeth II - and the first of a king since King George on May 12 in 1937 - will proceed on May 6, coincidentally the weekend of the 154th Royal Bathurst Show.
Given the event is the only royal fair to be held in Australia that weekend, Bathurst Show Society executive secretary, Brett Kenworthy, said it was an opportunity to seize.
"Every year we pick a theme and this year, because of the show coinciding with the coronation of King Charles the third, we are going to use it as the theme," Mr Kenworthy said.
"We're developing it as we go. There are a few things we're trying to make it a little different ... and to recognise there's another King.
"It's a bit of a fun way of commemorating the event."
With the utmost respect coupled with a "little bit of fun", the event - which tends to attract at least 20,000 people each year - will boast a variety of royal-based activities across the Saturday and Sunday.
"In the pavilion, there's going to be special classes. The cake you cook, for example, might have to be something to do with royalty," Mr Kenworthy said.
"In the cattle section, we're going to have a Royal Jackpot Class, where the winner takes all of the prizemoney.
"On Sunday, we're talking about some sort of high tea or something like that. We may have some sort of fashion ball or prizes throughout the weekend for the best dressed or person who looks most like King Charles."
Mr Kenworthy said although this year's theme is expected to pique interest, its purpose wasn't to boost numbers, but as a genuine celebration, with any flow on effects a plus.
"The aim isn't to necessarily attract more people but if it does, that's great," he said.
Although there is much to do and see at country shows, Mr Kenworthy said that's not what makes the event special; it's the people.
"The thing that makes the show isn't just the components, they're obviously very important, but a good amount of it is the people being there with a smile on their face and having a good time for a few hours while seeing the best of our region," he said.
"We've had two shows year on year coming out of COVID, that's with the help of a bit of stimulus from the Government, but we think people are in tune with the community nature of the event and the fact we're the big country show."
The Royal Bathurst Show will be held from May 5 to 7 at the Bathurst Showground.
