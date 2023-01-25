WHILE there has been a lack of activity in Machattie Lane recently, Bathurst Regional Council has reassured there is still more work to come.
The laneway, which connects George Street to the car park behind the Bathurst RSL Club, is undergoing a cosmetic transformation as part of the Streets as Shared Spaces program.
Not long after the work commenced in mid 2022, the laneway drew criticism from the community, with people unimpressed by the appearance.
At the time, council said the project wasn't complete, and that's the same message now as the laneway remains in a similar state.
Director of Environmental, Planning and Building Services, Neil Southorn, said there have been delays in the project due to flooding, which affected the supply of some of the final landscaping components.
However, the project is getting closer to completion.
"Work on Machattie Lane is expected to be completed by late February," Mr Southorn said.
"Sandstone and granite logs, smart furniture and interpretive signage explaining the plants and artwork are still to be installed."
When complete, Machattie Lane is expected to link with another installation council has already finished up near the Church Bar on William Street.
That site includes landscaping and smart furniture.
The Machattie Lane works are designed to be removeable, so the area can be changed if necessary.
At the same time as Machattie Lane is nearing completion, council is evaluating the tree boxes that were added to the central business district as part of the Streets as Shared Spaces program.
Council has a poll open for community members to provide feedback about the tree boxes, which will be considered when determining their future.
Similarly to this, Mr Southorn said there will be community consultation regarding the new look for Machattie Lane.
"Council will seek feedback from the community when the project is completed," he said.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
