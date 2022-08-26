Western Advocate
Have Your Say

Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor says don't judge Machattie Lane installation until it's finished

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
August 26 2022 - 6:30pm
Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor in Machattie Lane with the new relocatable landscape gardens. Photo:CHRIS SEABROOK 082422cgardnbeds

"Please don't judge it at the moment because it's not the finish product."

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

