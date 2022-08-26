"Please don't judge it at the moment because it's not the finish product."
That's Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor's request to the community, after the new garden installations on Machattie Lane drew considerable negative feedback online.
Garden beds and plants have been laid on the footpath between George Street and the Bathurst RSL car park.
The installation comes as a part of funding from the NSW Government's Streets as Shared Spaces program.
Cr Taylor said the installation is not the finished product, with a lot more still to be installed before it is completely ready.
"These garden beds are just the start of it. It's no where near completion," he said.
"It's only the start of what's to go there. There'll be some sandstone boxes for seating, water misting needs to go in there, some art work needs to go in there and some lightning too."
Cr Taylor said current and future installations at Machattie Lane are removeable.
"It's there to see how things pan out for the community, whether they like that or don't like that," he said.
"That's why the removeable tree boxes can be picked up and be moved if it doesn't suit that area.
"If the community says, 'We don't want that there'. We can pick up and take it somewhere else."
The whole project at Machattie Lane is expected to link with the offer installation near the Church Bar on William Street.
"It'll go into Parish Lane, there'll be walkway between George Street and the back of the old Telstra building.
"There'll be beautification there too. But everything can be picked up and moved if it doesn't work."
As a part of the project, a new pedestrian crossing will be installed on George Street, from Machattie Lane to the Scots Centre.
"There's still a lot of work to be finished, because this is only the start of it," Cr Taylor said.
