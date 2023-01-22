Western Advocate
Court

Patrick Connor Brandon, 26, pleads guilty in Bathurst Local Court after refusing to give cops his details

Jay-Anna Mobbs
Jay-Anna Mobbs
January 23 2023
Teacher uses law lesson from 'Doctor Google' to deny police info while waiting for taxi

A TEACHER who relied on information he got from the internet when denying police information has been pardoned from conviction and penalty.

