Teacher uses law lesson from 'Doctor Google' to deny police info while waiting for taxi

A TEACHER who relied on information he got from the internet when denying police information has been pardoned from conviction and penalty.
Patrick Connor Brandon, 26, of Cassidy Street, Kelso, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on January 18 to refusing to disclose his identity to police.
Court documents said Brandon was outside the Oxford Hotel waiting for a taxi about 2.30am on November 20 last year when he caught the attention of police, who thought he was trying to start a fight with a woman.
Police said they approached Brandon and asked for his details as he was going to be given a 'move on' direction, but he refused.
After failing to give police his details, Brandon was reminded that it is an offence not to provide personal details when asked by police.
The court heard Brandon was arrested so police could establish his identity. He was taken to Bathurst Police Station where he gave his name and date of birth to officers.
During sentencing in open court, Brandon said he "wasn't trying to start a fight with a female" and was under the impression he had 24 hours to give police his details; "I know now it's wrong," he said.
"I suspect that's from Doctor Google or something," Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said.
"I think I saw something on Facebook or somewhere like that," Brandon replied.
