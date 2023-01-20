BATHURST Regional Council says Chifley Dam is closed due to an alert about blue-green algae.
A post on council's Facebook page this afternoon says council has been advised by Water NSW that, following routine sampling of the water at Chifley Dam, a red alert advisory for high levels of potentially toxic blue-green algae is now in place.
Council says further sampling and testing will continue.
According to council, the red alert means that people should avoid recreational activities such as swimming, water-skiing, canoeing and any other activity that brings them into contact with this water body until the red alert warning is lifted.
As a result, according to council, Chifley Dam will be closed for all water-related activities, and the boat ramp gates will be closed and locked.
Activities on the land at Chifley Dam, such as walks, barbecues and the playground, will remain available.
Potentially toxic blue-green algae may cause gastroenteritis if consumed, while contact can cause skin and eye irritations.
The Bathurst Water Filtration Plant continues to remove algae from the raw water, and the water supplied remains safe to drink, according to council.
