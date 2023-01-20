Western Advocate

Chifley Dam closed following red alert for blue-green algae

Updated January 20 2023 - 5:53pm, first published 5:37pm
Chifley Dam is currently closed. Photo courtesy of Bathurst Regional Council.

BATHURST Regional Council says Chifley Dam is closed due to an alert about blue-green algae.

