Western Advocate

Nikki Manguiat has opened a new business in Bathurst: Twisted Massage

AM
By Alise McIntosh
Updated January 20 2023 - 11:14am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nikki Manguiat owner of Twisted Massage out the front of her home salon. Picture by Alise McIntosh

THROUGHOUT her life, Nikki Manguiat has spent years working in retail, administration, hospitality, and even served a six-year stint in the army, but now she has finally found her passion.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.