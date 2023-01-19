THROUGHOUT her life, Nikki Manguiat has spent years working in retail, administration, hospitality, and even served a six-year stint in the army, but now she has finally found her passion.
After completing her certificate IV in massage in 2008, Ms Manguiat has come full circle, and is now working permanently from her home studio, Twisted Massage.
"I started in June of last year ... and I was only doing it part-time, but this week is my official first week of extended hours and being open full-time so that's super exciting," she said.
"I wanted to do something I love and I was not loving working for someone else so I thought I would give it a go."
Twisted Massage offers a large variety of services, with her passion for the job driving even more expansions.
"I do relaxation, deep tissue and remedial, and pretty soon ... I'll be incorporating cupping and reiki as well," Ms Manguiat said.
"I just have a passion for body work and I just want to help people."
This enthusiasm is something that Ms Manguiat attributes for the positive feedback she has received since opening.
"I think that really translates onto my clients when they're on the table, just my passion for it," she said.
"I'm pretty proud to say that I have heaps of reviews on Google and Facebook.
"I had a lady say, 'Thank you for fixing my back,' and it was such a big deal to her because she had limited mobility, so it really helped her in her everyday life."
Despite massage being primarily seen as a form of relaxation, Ms Manguiat said the benefits extend far greater.
"It really opens people's eyes about the benefits that it can have on their mind, their body, their wellbeing, and how they feel," she said.
"With remedial, if you have a condition ... there's something that massage can help you with.
"It helps with circulation, it promotes healing, the deep tissue parts really get deep down into the muscle and helps with all of that."
Another reason in which Ms Manguiat credits her success, and returning clientele, is her personability and the affordability of services provided.
"I feel like this is a very personal experience so I do try to cater for what people need ... and I try to keep the prices really accessible," she said.
"When they go to my website, I have a little spiel about me, so it's about introducing me, and then they pick me as a person as well as a massage therapist.
"I think you need to have that connection for it to be a really good experience."
Though Twisted Massage has been triumphant since opening several months ago, Ms Manguiat said that opening a new business can be quite daunting, but would still encourage anyone to try.
"I really encourage people, for if they want to start a business or start a new hobby for themselves, give it a go," she said.
"You shouldn't be scared of failing ... it's always a journey so I encourage people to try at least."
