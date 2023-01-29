Western Advocate

Eleven Mile Drive is set to benefit from a multi-step roadwork plan

By Alise McIntosh
Updated January 29 2023 - 4:20pm, first published 3:00pm
Councillor Benjamin Fry is pleased with the progress of the work along Eleven Mile Drive. Picture by Alise McIntosh

THE FIRST step in the initial phase of works along Eleven Mile Drive at Saltram Creek has been completed, with the damaged road surface being removed and re-paved earlier this week.

Alise McIntosh

