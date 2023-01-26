Western Advocate
Bathurst welcomes 52 new citizens on Australia Day

Updated January 26 2023 - 2:38pm, first published 2:30pm
AUSTRALIA has gained 52 new citizens from Bathurst alone, those people taking the citizenship pledge in front of their community on Australia Day.

