BATHURST celebrated its new citizens on Australia Day.
The citizenship ceremony is a staple of Bathurst's Australia Day activities, each year seeing people take the citizenship pledge in front of their community.
In 2023, there were 52 people becoming new citizens, one of the largest groups seen in recent years.
They came from all across the world, representing Philippines, India, Spain, France, Thailand, the United States of America, Ireland, Vietnam, United Kingdom, New Zealand, Netherlands, Chile, Ukraine, Pakistan, Malawi, Nepal, Poland, South Africa, Namibia, the Syrian Arab Republic, Colombia, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.
Following the pledge, each person was invited to the stage to receive their citizenship certificate and a small gift from the city to mark the occasion.
Scroll through the photos to see Bathurst's, and Australia's, new citizens.
