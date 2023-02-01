The Western Advocate is bringing readers a series of stories on Bathurst people and what motivated them to become Australian citizens.
AFTER living in Australia for nearly four decades, Josephine Jolliffe decided 2023 was the time to finally become a citizen, with one key reason influencing her decision.
She wanted to be able to vote.
"I decided I need to vote. I think having a say is really important," she said.
"It's hard to put into words, actually. That, and I think eventually you end up needing to sort of put your foot down and say, 'This is where I am'. I'm not going anywhere."
Ms Jolliffe, originally from New Zealand, came to Australia 38 years ago.
She spent the majority of that time living in Sydney, where she had her children, before moving to Bathurst 10 years ago.
"My husband is from this area, so for him it's more coming home," she said.
On Australia Day, she was one of 52 people in Bathurst who became an Australia citizen.
It was a special moment for her, where she was able to take the citizenship pledge and receive her certificate on stage in front of her community.
Bathurst has become her home and Ms Jolliffe said she has settled in well over the past decade.
"It's a remarkable place, it's growing, it's got so much going on, it's easy to get around - I love living here," she said.
"And everyone can be heard, that's the main thing."
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
