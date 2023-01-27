Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Nathan Turnbull and Harry Croft deliver Jett Turnbull a special victory

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated January 28 2023 - 10:37am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jett Turnbull was delighted when the first horse he owns outright, Harry Croft, won with his father Nathan Turnbull in the gig. Picture by Anya Whitelaw

HE was born with harness racing in his blood and if there was any question at all how much passion Jett Turnbull has for the sport, it was dispelled at the Bathurst Paceway on Friday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.