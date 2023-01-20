HOW do you make a three-hour trip home late at night less of a chore? Try doing it after winning a feature race.
Finding success at the Bathurst Paceway is something that Campbelltown trainer-driver Jack Trainor has made a habit of in recent times and it's why - even though he's no fan of the drive home - he keeps coming.
Last March he took out four races on the same evening in Bathurst, while on Friday night at the track Trainor won the Margaret Mawhood Memorial.
Overall Trainor's placed in 61 percent of the races he has contested at the Bathurst Paceway and his winning strike rate of 37 percent is well above his career average 15 percent across all tracks.
It makes the 200-odd kilometres he has to drive to get home worth it.
"Winning any race is good right?," Trainor smiled after his success in the memorial.
"I like coming here, I like the track and it's good to drive at too, I think it's a pretty fair track, I just don't like the drive home that's all," he added with a laugh.
It was seven-year-old gelding Masons Delight, who joined Trainor's stable last August, that took out the Margaret Mawhood Memorial (1,730 metres) as the $3.10 favourite.
He did it in exciting fashion too.
After going from barrier 10, Trainor settled Masons Delight three back on the pegs with the Amanda Turnbull trained and driven Wattlebank Lass leading the way.
It was as they headed through the final corner onto the home straight that Trainor came off the fence. Given rivals around him were jostling for position, he had to work four wide.
But at the same time Mat Rue was hitting the lead along the sprint lane with Smooth Overarm, Masons Delight turned it on.
The favourite scorched home in the final 100m to clinch with win by 1.7m ahead of Smooth Overarm ($7.50), with Wattlebank Lass ($3.70) holding on for third.
"He got the luck and obviously off the short break I was just a little bit worried he wasn't fully ready to race, but they didn't go overly hard and that's his style," Trainor said.
"He didn't get going until about the 200, I was just trying to move the outside horse slowly at the top of the straight. So when he balanced, he got going so quick. I knew we were home then.
"I couldn't quite see Matt [Rue] to my inside, but I could feel how quick I was moving and I thought I'd be surprised if one could go with him."
Masons Delight clocked a 1:56.1 winning mile rate as he posted his third win in his ninth start since joining Trainor's team.
